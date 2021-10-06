WV DHHR confirms 1,398 new COVID-19 cases, 65 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,398 new COVID-19 cases and 65 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 6.

The DHHR reports there have been 247,806 (+1,398) total cases and 3,839 (+65) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 11,331 (-17) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 44-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old female from Hardy County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 57-year old male from Fayette County, a 78-year old female from Morgan County, a 71-year old male from Wyoming County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old male from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 63-year old male from Marion County, a 57-year old male from Hampshire County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, a 66-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Summers County, a 41-year old male from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Mercer County, a 58-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old female from Marshall County, a 67-year old male from Lincoln County, a 68-year old female from Nicholas County, a 73-year old female from Wood County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Marshall County, a 66-year old male from McDowell County, a 72-year old male from Marion County, an 81-year old male from Fayette County, a 69-year old male from Boone County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Preston County, a 67-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 51-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 56-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 46-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Hampshire County, a 73-year old female from Grant County, a 70-year old female from Morgan County, a 51-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 44-year old female from Marion County, a 46-year old female from Preston County, a 64-year old male from Hampshire County, an 81-year old male from Jefferson County, a 76-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 96-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Lewis County, an 83-year old female from Wayne County, a 68-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, and a 70-year old female from Monongalia County.

“We send our condolences to these families for the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The COVID vaccine is safe, effective, and free. Please take time to schedule an appointment today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (76), Berkeley (747), Boone (192), Braxton (86), Brooke (82), Cabell (605), Calhoun (23), Clay (38), Doddridge (92), Fayette (280), Gilmer (40), Grant (102), Greenbrier (185), Hampshire (78), Hancock (164), Hardy (82), Harrison (685), Jackson (191), Jefferson (237), Kanawha (992), Lewis (141), Lincoln (148), Logan (230), Marion (526), Marshall (196), Mason (173), McDowell (182), Mercer (442), Mineral (189), Mingo (166), Monongalia (286), Monroe (49), Morgan (74), Nicholas (195), Ohio (142), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (29), Preston (290), Putnam (419), Raleigh (386), Randolph (88), Ritchie (89), Roane (136), Summers (53), Taylor (93), Tucker (36), Tyler (56), Upshur (160), Wayne (327), Webster (62), Wetzel (128), Wirt (41), Wood (633), Wyoming (132).

For information about COVID-19 variants in West Virginia, click here.

According to the dashboard, 1,015,985 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 888,900 people have been fully vaccinated. 25,654 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.