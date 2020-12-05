WV DHHR confirms 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths in its report on Saturday. This is the fourth consecutive day more than 1,000 new cases have been announced.

The DHHR announced 1,145 new cases and 19 additional deaths on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, there have been a total of 1,207,000 (+26,509) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 53,572 (+1,400) total cases and 829 (+30) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Tyler County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Mineral County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Barbour County, a 54-year old male from Fayette County, a 36-year old male from Mingo County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Mineral County, a 93-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old female Putnam County, a 95-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, a 76-year old male from Fayette County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 61-year old male from Mineral County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, an 82-year old female from Preston County, an 83-year old female from Preston County, a 47-year old male from Logan County, and a 63-year old female from Logan County.

“Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of other West Virginians.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 18,289 (+573) active cases and 34,454 (+797) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (497), Berkeley (3,747), Boone (709), Braxton (140), Brooke (777), Cabell (3,276), Calhoun (88), Clay (149), Doddridge (136), Fayette (1,241), Gilmer (218), Grant (465), Greenbrier (625), Hampshire (422), Hancock (910), Hardy (377), Harrison (1,623), Jackson (766), Jefferson (1,536), Kanawha (6,107), Lewis (266), Lincoln (460), Logan (1,128), Marion (1,024), Marshall (1,468), Mason (598), McDowell (674), Mercer (1,465), Mineral (1,515), Mingo (1,032), Monongalia (3,561), Monroe (411), Morgan (334), Nicholas (404), Ohio (1,764), Pendleton (125), Pleasants (120), Pocahontas (266), Preston (793), Putnam (2,184), Raleigh (1,759), Randolph (779), Ritchie (200), Roane (211), Summers (294), Taylor (397), Tucker (176), Tyler (167), Upshur (561), Wayne (1,147), Webster (72), Wetzel (464), Wirt (131), Wood (2,973), Wyoming (840).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (at the dining hall)

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Main Island Creek Fire Department, 8 Firehouse Road, Omar, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.