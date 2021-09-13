WV DHHR confirms 1,417 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,417 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 13.

The DHHR confirmed 2,379 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,597,992 (+53,861) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 211,706 (+5,923 since Friday) total cases and 3,238 (+31) total deaths. As of Aug. 28, the DHHR is updating the number of cases daily, accounting for the higher number of confirmed cases since Friday.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 26-year old female from Fayette County, a 44-year old male from Wood County, an 83-year old female from Boone County, a 75-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old female from Jefferson County, a 94-year old female from Harrison County, a 52-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, a 59-year old female from Taylor County, a 67-year old female from Webster County, a 57-year old male from Wood County, a 54-year old male from Marshall County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Wayne County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, a 30-year old female from Ohio County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Harrison County, a 71-year old female from Jackson County, a 50-year old male from Roane County, a 56-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Randolph County, a 43-year old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year old male from Mingo County, a 57-year old male from Monongalia County, and an 83-year old female from Cabell County.

“COVID-19 continues to be a threat to West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to support those grieving losses and renew our dedication to safety and prevention measures by being vaccinated against this terrible disease.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 27,607 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Berkeley (15,354), Boone (2,753), Braxton (1,482), Brooke (2,616), Cabell (11,982), Calhoun (722), Clay (917), Doddridge (887), Fayette (4,743), Gilmer (1,080), Grant (1,684), Greenbrier (3,920), Hampshire (2,408), Hancock (3,294), Hardy (1,975), Harrison (7,926), Jackson (2,893), Jefferson (5,674), Kanawha (19,729), Lewis (2,087), Lincoln (2,136), Logan (4,293), Marion (5,876), Marshall (4,416), Mason (2,854), McDowell (2,156), Mercer (6,782), Mineral (3,627), Mingo (3,623), Monongalia (10,892), Monroe (1,752), Morgan (1,606), Nicholas (2,685), Ohio (5,201), Pendleton (946), Pleasants (1,164), Pocahontas (884), Preston (3,653), Putnam (6,910), Raleigh (9,156), Randolph (4,088), Ritchie (1,059), Roane (1,003), Summers (1,119), Taylor (1,700), Tucker (790), Tyler (1,082), Upshur (3,108), Wayne (4,283), Webster (818), Wetzel (1,997), Wirt (623), Wood (10,262), Wyoming (2,874).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For information about COVID-19 variants in West Virginia, click here.

According to the dashboard, 1,149,151 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 929,842 people have been fully vaccinated. 10,395 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose. These numbers have not been updated since Friday.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.