WV DHHR confirms 143 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday; active case total back above 1,900

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in its report on Thursday.

A total of 133 new cases of the coronavirus and an additional six deaths were announced by the DHHR on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, there have been a total of 339,349 (+4,274) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,151 (+143) total cases and 153 (+0) of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,952 (+57) active cases and 6,045 (+85) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (29), Berkeley (720), Boone (112), Braxton (8), Brooke (70), Cabell (431), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (160), Gilmer (17), Grant (131), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (84), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (238), *Jackson (165), Jefferson (302), Kanawha (1,020), Lewis (28), Lincoln (96), Logan (276), Marion (195), Marshall (130), Mason (67), McDowell (62), Mercer (216), *Mineral (125), Mingo (195), Monongalia (962), Monroe (20), Morgan (31), *Nicholas (39), *Ohio (271), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (125), Putnam (204), Raleigh (276), Randolph (212), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (16), Taylor (60), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (266), Wyoming (43).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson, Mineral, Nicholas and Ohio counties in this report.

On August 12, 2020, the DHHR announced that both confirmed and probable deaths will be reported on the dashboard, per CDC guidelines. Probable deaths are defined as decedents who had no known positive laboratory test for COVID-19 but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or contributing factor, or decedents who were symptomatic and had a known exposure to COVID-19.

Confirmed and probable cases have been reported in this report since April but will now be combined for the purpose of this report. Data is published daily at 10 a.m. on the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.