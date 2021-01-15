WV DHHR confirms 1,430 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,430 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR confirmed 827 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, January 15, there have been a total of 1,711,796 (+21,389) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 106,649 (+1,430) total cases and 1,733 (+31) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 92-year old male from Ohio County, a 72-year old male from Pleasants County, a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Gilmer County, a 90-year old female from Wood County, a 47-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Lewis County, a 95-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 95-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Tucker County, a 98-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Pleasants County, a 52-year old male from Marion County, an 80-year old male from Putnam County, and an 80-year old female from Putnam County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and to our state.” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 27,016 (-229) active cases and 77,900 (+1,628) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: *Barbour (1,005), Berkeley (7,839), Boone (1,266), Braxton (666), Brooke (1,719), Cabell (6,319), Calhoun (185), Clay (295), Doddridge (334), Fayette (2,116), Gilmer (514), Grant (910), Greenbrier (1,978), Hampshire (1,209), Hancock (2,265), Hardy (1,048), Harrison (3,862), Jackson (1,442), Jefferson (2,937), Kanawha (10,094), Lewis (705), Lincoln (997), Logan (2,073), Marion (2,714), Marshall (2,492), Mason (1,307), McDowell (1,125), Mercer (3,616), Mineral (2,291), Mingo (1,703), Monongalia (6,311), Monroe (784), Morgan (800), Nicholas (893), Ohio (2,991), Pendleton (430), Pleasants (704), Pocahontas (464), Preston (2,167), Putnam (3,444), Raleigh (3,505), Randolph (1,844), Ritchie (488), Roane (391), Summers (610), Taylor (881), Tucker (409), Tyler (472), Upshur (1,237), Wayne (2,056), Webster (216), Wetzel (868), Wirt (284), Wood (5,993), Wyoming (1,381).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Thursday morning, 117,246 (+10,793) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 21,599 (+1,595) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.