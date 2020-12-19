WV DHHR confirms 1,464 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,464 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR announced 1,266 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, there have been a total of 1,378,211 (+13,037) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 71,215 (+1,464) total cases and 1,122 (+31) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Marion County, an 82-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male Mineral County, a 75-year old male from Marshall County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old male from Marshall County, a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, a 65-year old female from Gilmer County, a 76-year old male from Hancock County, a 90-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Hancock County, a 50-year old male from Marshall County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Hancock County, an 86-year old female from Jefferson County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Morgan County, a 58-year old male from Hampshire County, a 101-year old female from Monongalia County, an 87-year old female from Putnam County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Harrison County, a 70-year old male from Morgan County, an 81-year old male from Marshall County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 22,249 (+221) active cases and 47,844 (+1,212) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (605), Berkeley (5,084), Boone (900), Braxton (210), Brooke (1,144), Cabell (4,390), Calhoun (114), Clay (223), Doddridge (200), Fayette (1,477), Gilmer (270), Grant (647), Greenbrier (1,087), Hampshire (780), Hancock (1,529), Hardy (614), Harrison (2,323), Jackson (982), Jefferson (2,020), Kanawha (7,611), Lewis (392), Lincoln (634), Logan (1,364), Marion (1,415), Marshall (1,767), Mason (886), McDowell (796), Mercer (2,114), Mineral (1,978), Mingo (1,207), Monongalia (4,596), Monroe (522), Morgan (525), Nicholas (546), Ohio (2,185), Pendleton (214), Pleasants (277), Pocahontas (314), Preston (1,259), Putnam (2,629), Raleigh (2,292), Randolph (983), Ritchie (282), Roane (254), Summers (354), Taylor (565), Tucker (267), Tyler (272), Upshur (699), Wayne (1,468), Webster (119), Wetzel (576), Wirt (173), Wood (4,076), Wyoming (1,005).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Berkeley County

9:00 AM – 12:30 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hancock County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, J.D. Rockefeller VoTech, Auto Shop Area, 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.