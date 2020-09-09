WV DHHR confirms 147 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths Wednesday; statewide active case total rises above 2,800

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 147 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR announced a total of 86 new cases and three deaths on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m., on Wednesday, September 9, there have been a total of 463,686 (+1,139) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,808 (+147) total cases and 254 (+4) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 69-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 62-year-old woman from Jackson County and an 87-year-old woman from Monroe County.

“As families mourn the loss of their loved ones, we remind all West Virginians to do their part to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 2,806 (+22) active cases and 8,748 (+122) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (35), Berkeley (840), Boone (162), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (601), Calhoun (20), Clay (30), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (108), Hampshire (93), *Hancock (128), *Hardy (75), Harrison (306), Jackson (219), Jefferson (396), Kanawha (1,753), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (529), Marion (233), Marshall (136), *Mason (122), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (148), Mingo (289), Monongalia (1,504), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (301), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (353), Raleigh (397), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (110), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (73).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hancock, Hardy, and Mason counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.