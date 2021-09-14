WV DHHR confirms 1,473 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,473 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 14.

The DHHR confirmed 1,417 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,607,642 (+9,650) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 213,179 (+1,473) total cases and 3,261 (+23) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Summers County, an 80-year old female from Summers County, a 52-year old male from Fayette County, a 55-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Lincoln County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 48-year old female from Greenbrier County, and a 64-year old female from Lewis County.

Additional deaths reported on today’s dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 90-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old male from Lincoln County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from Tucker County, an 80-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Cabell County, a 45-year old male from Upshur County, a 79-year old female from Hancock County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, an 87-year old female from Jefferson County, an 80-year old male from Tucker County, and a 66-year old male from Mercer County.

“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please protect one another by getting vaccinated today.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 28,035 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2,175), Berkeley (15,410), Boone (2,774), Braxton (1,510), Brooke (2,644), Cabell (12,042), Calhoun (725), Clay (934), Doddridge (902), Fayette (4,775), Gilmer (1,089), Grant (1,693), Greenbrier (3,948), Hampshire (2,435), Hancock (3,323), Hardy (1,987), Harrison (7,979), Jackson (2,912), Jefferson (5,707), Kanawha (19,817), Lewis (2,129), Lincoln (2,150), Logan (4,335), Marion (5,913), Marshall (4,437), Mason (2,877), McDowell (2,171), Mercer (6,844), Mineral (3,695), Mingo (3,662), Monongalia (10,921), Monroe (1,759), Morgan (1,617), Nicholas (2,704), Ohio (5,221), Pendleton (952), Pleasants (1,174), Pocahontas (901), Preston (3,697), Putnam (6,938), Raleigh (9,212), Randolph (4,146), Ritchie (1,068), Roane (1,003), Summers (1,119), Taylor (1,707), Tucker (797), Tyler (1,083), Upshur (3,138), Wayne (4,315), Webster (835), Wetzel (2,005), Wirt (631), Wood (10,355), Wyoming (2,887).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the dashboard, 1,150,553 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 930,748 people have been fully vaccinated. 10,492 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.