WV DHHR confirms 1,475 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,475 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR confirmed 1,430 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, there have been a total of 1,738,808 (+27,012) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 108,124 (+1,475) total cases and 1,761 (+28) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Summers County, a 78-year old male from Tucker County, a 76-year old female from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, a 65-year old male from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, an 82-year old male from Jackson County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 56-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Harrison County, a 93-year old male from Hancock County, an 87-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from McDowell County, a 79-year old female from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Doddridge County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, and a 56-year old male from Cabell County.

“The toll this virus has taken on our state also weighs heavily on our medical providers,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we remember each life and each family, we also remember those fighting to save them.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 27,254 (+238) active cases.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (987), Berkeley (7,920), Boone (1,282), Braxton (674), Brooke (1,735), Cabell (6,383), Calhoun (187), Clay (300), Doddridge (342), Fayette (2,143), Gilmer (531), Grant (916), Greenbrier (2,024), Hampshire (1,217), Hancock (2,291), Hardy (1,078), Harrison (3,935), Jackson (1,452), Jefferson (2,964), Kanawha (10,176), Lewis (714), Lincoln (1015), Logan (2,104), Marion (2,801), Marshall (2,534), Mason (1,316), McDowell (1,131), Mercer (3,663), Mineral (2,305), Mingo (1,735), Monongalia (6,401), Monroe (793), Morgan (811), Nicholas (925), Ohio (3,025), Pendleton (450), Pleasants (710), Pocahontas (501), Preston (2,206), Putnam (3,475), Raleigh (3,594), Randolph (1,921), Ritchie (492), Roane (393), Summers (625), Taylor (889), Tucker (416), Tyler (481), Upshur (1,260), Wayne (2,089), Webster (219), Wetzel (873), Wirt (288), Wood (6,033), Wyoming (1,399).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Saturday morning, 127,966 (+10,685) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 22,966 (+1,367) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.