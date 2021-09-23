WV DHHR confirms 1,477 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,477 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 23.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,755,942 (+13,340) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 228,983 (+1,477) total cases and 3,492 (+25) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 97-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Taylor County, a 57-year old male from McDowell County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 53-year old male from Nicholas County, a 59-year old male from Marshall County, a 65-year old female from McDowell County, a 75-year old female from Mason County, an 89-year old male from Morgan County, a 62-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Harrison County, a 59-year old male from Jefferson County, a 79-year old male from Lincoln County, a 57-year old male from Marshall County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 53-year old male from Pleasants County, a 59-year old male from Taylor County, a 77-year old male from Marshall County, a 63-year old female from Wirt County, a 64-year old female from Mason County, an 86-year old female from Braxton County, and a 90-year old male from Cabell County.

“Today is another difficult day in our fight against COVID-19 and we extend our deepest sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia through vaccination and prevention measures.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 15,177 active cases.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (102), Berkeley (688), Boone (201), Braxton (198), Brooke (131), Cabell (951), Calhoun (68), Clay (69), Doddridge (56), Fayette (328), Gilmer (40), Grant (152), Greenbrier (257), Hampshire (217), Hancock (227), Hardy (153), Harrison (798), Jackson (216), Jefferson (358), Kanawha (1,073), Lewis (197), Lincoln (144), Logan (344), Marion (498), Marshall (310), Mason (208), McDowell (220), Mercer (632), Mineral (307), Mingo (349), Monongalia (395), Monroe (115), Morgan (126), Nicholas (246), Ohio (272), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (80), Pocahontas (35), Preston (386), Putnam (556), Raleigh (672), Randolph (172), Ritchie (138), Roane (123), Summers (99), Taylor (137), Tucker (42), Tyler (109), Upshur (260), Wayne (412), Webster (77), Wetzel (151), Wirt (50), Wood (732), Wyoming (247).

To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For information about COVID-19 variants in West Virginia, click here.

According to the dashboard, 1,157,896 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 935,803 people have been fully vaccinated. 11,302 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose. The DHHR vaccination numbers have not been updated since Friday.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.