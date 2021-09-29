WV DHHR confirms 1,496 new COVID-19 cases, 64 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,496 new COVID-19 cases and 64 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 29.

The DHHR confirmed 1,037 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 238,598 (+1,496) total cases and 3,642 (+64) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 13,344 (-198) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Clay County, an 86-year old female from Doddridge County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 60-year old male from Preston County, a 65-year old female from Fayette County, a 62-year old female from Harrison County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Pleasants County, a 94-year old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 44-year old male from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Fayette County, a 78-year old female from Tucker County, a 52-year old female from Doddridge County, and an 87-year old female from Upshur County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 88-year old female from Lincoln County, a 67-year old female from Clay County, a 53-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Pleasants County, a 48-year old female from Jackson County, a 73-year old male from Wetzel County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Tyler County, a 91-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old male from Hancock County, a 54-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Randolph County, an 86-year old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old male from Upshur County, a 64-year old female from Marshall County, a 79-year old male from Calhoun County, a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 77-year old male from Nicholas County, a 50-year old female from Clay County, an 88-year old female from Harrison County, a 53-year old female from Wetzel County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old female from Marion County, a 76-year old male from Boone County, a 53-year old male from Mercer County, a 57-year old male from Upshur County, a 75-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Gilmer County, a 54-year old male from Tyler County, a 55-year old male from Randolph County, a 53-year old male from Wetzel County, a 63-year old female from Boone County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 72-year old male from Wood County.

“Today’s news of additional losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (93), Berkeley (726), Boone (195), Braxton (144), Brooke (90), Cabell (710), Calhoun (34), Clay (42), Doddridge (63), Fayette (308), Gilmer (30), Grant (120), Greenbrier (279), Hampshire (165), Hancock (220), Hardy (85), Harrison (733), Jackson (249), Jefferson (310), Kanawha (1,022), Lewis (171), Lincoln (133), Logan (295), Marion (562), Marshall (226), Mason (169), McDowell (236), Mercer (546), Mineral (288), Mingo (280), Monongalia (360), Monroe (71), Morgan (82), Nicholas (198), Ohio (211), Pendleton (35), Pleasants (67), Pocahontas (24), Preston (341), Putnam (449), Raleigh (544), Randolph (117), Ritchie (106), Roane (129), Summers (98), Taylor (129), Tucker (24), Tyler (105), Upshur (213), Wayne (401), Webster (59), Wetzel (151), Wirt (67), Wood (670), Wyoming (169).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the dashboard, 1,004,103 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 879,819 people have been fully vaccinated. 14,626 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.