WV DHHR confirms 150 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 150 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on May 24.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,885,043 (+16,964) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 160,354 (+150) total cases and 2,775 (+3) total deaths.

The West Virginia DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Clay County, a 49-year old female from Marshall County, and a 77-year old female from Wood County.

“With increased vaccine access, we have the power as individuals and a state to stop further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you or a family member are over the age of 12 and have not yet received a COVID vaccine, schedule one today at www.vaccines.gov.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 5,499 active cases and 152,080 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,474), Berkeley (12,584), Boone (2,111), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,216), Cabell (8,776), Calhoun (366), Clay (535), Doddridge (613), Fayette (3,494), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,845), Hampshire (1,890), Hancock (2,826), Hardy (1,554), Harrison (5,898), Jackson (2,171), Jefferson (4,668), Kanawha (15,204), Lewis (1,251), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,192), Marion (4,527), Marshall (3,497), Mason (2,026), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (4,999), Mineral (2,904), Mingo (2,649), Monongalia (9,296), Monroe (1,155), Morgan (1,208), Nicholas (1,813), Ohio (4,260), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (942), Pocahontas (666), Preston (2,920), Putnam (5,263), Raleigh (6,923), Randolph (2,718), Ritchie (730), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,245), Tucker (538), Tyler (733), Upshur (1,903), Wayne (3,144), Webster (507), Wetzel (1,375), Wirt (444), Wood (7,864), Wyoming (2,019)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

The DHHR only updates the dashboard numbers on Monday – Friday. They no longer report on the weekends.

According to the dashboard, 879,151 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 720,091 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.