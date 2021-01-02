WV DHHR confirms 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,507 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR confirmed 2,486 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, there have been a total of 1,535,296 (+16,379) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 89,327 (+1,507) total cases and 1,373 (+12) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Jackson County, a 72 year old male from Ohio County, a 92-year old female from Mason County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old male from Mason County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 49-year old male from Upshur County, an 81-year old male from Raleigh County, and a 58-year old male from Marion County.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 26,834 (+691) active cases and 61,120 (+804) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (795), Berkeley (6,481), Boone (1,097), Braxton (315), Brooke (1,457), Cabell (5,424), Calhoun (137), Clay (263), Doddridge (266), Fayette (1,838), Gilmer (418), Grant (784), Greenbrier (1,564), Hampshire (1,026), Hancock (1,973), Hardy (809), Harrison (3,098), Jackson (1,205), Jefferson (2,463), Kanawha (8,877), Lewis (567), Lincoln (800), Logan (1,746), Marion (1,983), Marshall (2,166), Mason (1,071), McDowell (1,008), Mercer (3,003), Mineral (2,132), Mingo (1,500), Monongalia (5,494), Monroe (675), Morgan (666), Nicholas (720), Ohio (2,580), Pendleton (318), Pleasants (580), Pocahontas (364), Preston (1,719), Putnam (3,086), Raleigh (2,833), Randolph (1,211), Ritchie (370), Roane (313), Summers (467), Taylor (725), Tucker (341), Tyler (382), Upshur (970), Wayne (1,757), Webster (163), Wetzel (726), Wirt (234), Wood (5,146), Wyoming (1,221).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the dashboard, as of Saturday morning, 103,375 doses of the vaccine have been received, and 49,807 (+770) have been administered.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.