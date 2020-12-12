WV DHHR confirms 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,514 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR announced 942 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, there have been a total of 1,299,265 (+15,858) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 62,151 (+1,514) total cases and 966 (+28) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 95-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old female from McDowell County, a 95-year old female from Mason County, a 61-year old female from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mineral County, a 101-year old female from Mineral County, a 96-year old male from Mineral County, a 98-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Mingo County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old male from Mineral County, an 82-year old male from Cabell County, a 75-year old female from Grant County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, a 91-year old male from Boone County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 93-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 76-year old female from Ritchie County, an 86-year old female from Lincoln County, an 85-year old male from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Grant County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 89-year old male from Logan County.

“As we face another difficult day, we must renew our efforts to practice the prevention measures that can stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest condolences to these families.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 20,323 (+352) active cases and 40,862 (+1,134) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (547), Berkeley (4,377), Boone (791), Braxton (165), Brooke (961), Cabell (3,845), Calhoun (101), Clay (190), Doddridge (163), Fayette (1,352), Gilmer (244), Grant (572), Greenbrier (836), Hampshire (583), Hancock (1,235), Hardy (493), Harrison (1,920), Jackson (857), Jefferson (1,793), Kanawha (6,886), Lewis (330), Lincoln (531), Logan (1,205), Marion (1,198), Marshall (1,625), Mason (768), McDowell (731), Mercer (1,732), Mineral (1,808), Mingo (1,112), Monongalia (3,995), Monroe (461), Morgan (439), Nicholas (492), Ohio (1,965), Pendleton (165), Pleasants (168), Pocahontas (292), Preston (1,016), Putnam (2,436), Raleigh (1,995), Randolph (892), Ritchie (240), Roane (233), Summers (322), Taylor (470), Tucker (238), Tyler (222), Upshur (618), Wayne (1,312), Webster (105), Wetzel (513), Wirt (156), Wood (3,513), Wyoming (942).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hampshire County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 431 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.