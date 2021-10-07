WV DHHR confirms 1,525 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,525 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 7.

The DHHR confirmed 1,398 new COVID-19 cases and 65 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 249,331 (+1,525) total cases and 3,866 (+27) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 11,629 (+298) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, a 65-year old female from Hancock County, a 62-year old male from Taylor County, a 65-year old male from Preston County, a 75-year old male from Nicholas County, a 37-year old female from Mercer County, a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Preston County, a 68-year old female from Ohio County, a 75-year old male from Morgan County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 44-year old female from Summers County, a 91-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old female from Lewis County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 49-year old female from Nicholas County, a 39-year old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from McDowell County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Randolph County, and an 83-year old male from Mercer County.

“The loss of life weighs heavily on families and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “All West Virginians are encouraged to utilize the free testing and schedule a free COVID-19 vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (64), Berkeley (769), Boone (184), Braxton (88), Brooke (83), Cabell (612), Calhoun (25), Clay (45), Doddridge (96), Fayette (287), Gilmer (56), Grant (104), Greenbrier (173), Hampshire (85), Hancock (168), Hardy (91), Harrison (728), Jackson (202), Jefferson (243), Kanawha (1,029), Lewis (153), Lincoln (155), Logan (212), Marion (538), Marshall (201), Mason (172), McDowell (199), Mercer (426), Mineral (211), Mingo (152), Monongalia (288), Monroe (57), Morgan (76), Nicholas (195), Ohio (148), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (30), Preston (300), Putnam (432), Raleigh (398), Randolph (98), Ritchie (92), Roane (138), Summers (42), Taylor (102), Tucker (44), Tyler (61), Upshur (164), Wayne (316), Webster (71), Wetzel (130), Wirt (40), Wood (642), Wyoming (158).

For information about COVID-19 variants in West Virginia, click here.

According to the dashboard, 1,018,337 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 890,835 people have been fully vaccinated. 27,004 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.