WV DHHR confirms 153 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 153 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The DHHR announced 215 new cases and one additional death on Sunday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, October 12, there have been a total of 638,821 (+5,488) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,281 (+153) total cases and 385 (+3) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old woman from Boone County and a 90-year-old woman from Kanawha County.

“As these families grieve the passing of their loved ones, we recognize their great contributions as West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join in sending our deepest condolences.”

According the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,578 (-1) active cases and 13,318 (+151) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (148), Berkeley (1,246), Boone (270), Braxton (21), Brooke (137), Cabell (1020), Calhoun (30), Clay (49), Doddridge (53), Fayette (691), Gilmer (51), Grant (174), Greenbrier (140), Hampshire (117), Hancock (173), *Hardy (98), Harrison (552), Jackson (317), Jefferson (479), Kanawha (3,113), Lewis (49), Lincoln (198), Logan (687), Marion (324), Marshall (206), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (470), Mineral (187), Mingo (447), Monongalia (2,166), Monroe (169), Morgan (74), Nicholas (142), Ohio (415), Pendleton (57), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (710), Raleigh (612), Randolph (323), Ritchie (19), Roane (74), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (47), Tyler (22), Upshur (183), Wayne (443), Webster (13), Wetzel (69), Wirt (20), Wood (413), Wyoming (138).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Cabell, Harrison, Randolph, and Upshur counties:

Cabell County, October 12, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Harrison County, October 12, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV

Randolph County, October 12, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Upshur County, October 12, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

And Tuesday in Barbour, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Putnam, and Taylor counties:

Barbour County, October 13, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Boone County, October 13, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone Co. Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 13, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Fayette County, October 13, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Jackson County, October 13, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 S Church Street, Ripley, WV

Kanawha County, October 13, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, (use Reynolds Street entrance), 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV, (flu shots offered)

Marion County, October 13, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Putnam County, October 13, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Hurricane, 2365 Main Street, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County, October 13, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV, (flu shots offered)

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.