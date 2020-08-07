WV DHHR confirms 156 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths in Friday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 156 new cases of the coronavirus and three additional deaths caused by the virus in the state in its report on Friday.

A total of 118 new COVID-19 cases were announced by the DHHR on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, August 7, there have been a total of 312,521 (+5,266) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,433 (+156) total cases and 127 (+3) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old woman from Pleasants County, a 66-year-old man from Mingo County and a 73-year-old man, also from Mingo County as the state’s latest deaths caused by COVID-19.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the families as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,796 (-27) active cases and 5,510 (+180) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (658/28), Boone (97/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (364/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (5/0), Fayette (140/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (116/1), Greenbrier (91/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (105/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (213/1), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (288/6), Kanawha (885/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (81/0), Logan (209/0), Marion (179/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (54/0), McDowell (57/1), Mercer (177/0), Mineral (115/2), Mingo (156/2), Monongalia (918/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (35/1), Ohio (263/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), *Preston (101/21), Putnam (185/1), Raleigh (208/7), Randolph (204/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (198/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (231/12), Wyoming (31/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Preston County in this report.

Specifically regarding the change in cases for Grant and Pendleton counties in this report, when the tests were administered in these counties the facility left some address fields blank therefore the address on file resorted back to the historic address on file for an individual which was not necessarily considered their current address.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.