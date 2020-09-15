WV DHHR confirms 156 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 156 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

A total of 121 new cases and 9 newly reported deaths, three of which were Harrison County residents, were announced by the DHHR on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, there have been a total of 490,342 (+2,628) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,976 (+156) total cases and 280 (+5) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Logan County, a 93-year-old woman from Mason County, a 66-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 88-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 91-year-old woman from Kanawha County.

“The passing of these West Virginians is reported with a heavy heart and we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 3,160 (-24) active cases and 9,536 (+175) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (37), Berkeley (890), Boone (182), Braxton (10), Brooke (105), Cabell (665), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (481), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), *Greenbrier (115), Hampshire (96), Hancock (136), Hardy (75), *Harrison (322), Jackson (231), Jefferson (409), Kanawha (2,035), Lewis (38), Lincoln (144), Logan (549), Marion (246), Marshall (143), Mason (128), *McDowell (79), Mercer (384), Mineral (153), Mingo (304), Monongalia (1,745), Monroe (144), Morgan (46), Nicholas (72), Ohio (334), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (143), Putnam (416), Raleigh (443), Randolph (230), Ritchie (10), Roane (42), Summers (28), Taylor (115), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (59), Wayne (323), Webster (7), Wetzel (47), Wirt (9), Wood (339), Wyoming (82).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Greenbrier, Harrison, and McDowell counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.