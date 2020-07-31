UPDATE: WV DHHR confirms 64 new COVID-19 cases in evening report; 220 total cases announced on Friday

UPDATE (7/31/20 5:17 p.m.)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in its evening report on Friday. This brings they day’s new case total to 220.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31, there have been a total of 283,848 (+2,397) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,642 (+64) total cases and 116 (+0) of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,711 (-1) active cases and 4,815 (+65) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the current numbers of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (623/22), Boone (76/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (59/1), Cabell (306/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (126/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (67/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (73/0), Hancock (93/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (182/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (283/5), Kanawha (785/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (61/0), Logan (133/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (122/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (25/1), Mercer (138/0), Mineral (107/2), Mingo (119/2), Monongalia (880/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), *Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (248/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), *Preston (99/23), Putnam (158/1), Raleigh (166/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), *Summers (6/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (180/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (222/11), *Wyoming (20/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Nicholas, Preston, Summers, and Wyoming counties in this report.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

ORIGINAL (7/31/20 10:30 a.m.)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 156 new cases of the coronavirus and an additional death caused by the virus in its morning report on Friday.

A total of 96 COVID-19 cases and three deaths were confirmed by the DHHR on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, there have been a total of 281,451 (+4,108) total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,578 (+156) total cases and 116 (+1) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 98-year-old man from Raleigh County as the state’s latest death caused by COVID-19.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

A total of 13 West Virginians have been confirmed to have died from the coronavirus since Monday, according to the DHHR.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,712 (+108) active cases and 4,750 (+47) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the current numbers of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (620/22), Boone (75/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (59/1), Cabell (303/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (125/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (66/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (71/0), Hancock (93/3), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (178/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (282/5), Kanawha (776/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (59/0), Logan (131/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (120/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (25/1), Mercer (136/0), Mineral (105/2), Mingo (115/2), Monongalia (869/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (31/1), Ohio (246/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (157/1), Raleigh (159/5), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (177/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (220/11), Wyoming (21/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

