WV DHHR confirms 1,597 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths on Christmas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,597 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in its report on Christmas Day.

The DHHR confirmed 1,303 new cases and 34 deaths on Thursday, Christmas Eve.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, December 25, 2020, there have been a total of 1,435,906 (+13,337) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 78,836 (+1,597) total cases and 1,247 (+20) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 70-year old male from Barbour County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Marion County, a 70-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Mason County, a 92-year old female from Boone County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, an 84-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County and an 86-year old female from Randolph County.

“As we celebrate this holiday, many West Virginians have lost loved ones, have loved ones who are sick, or may be sick themselves, while others are coping with separation from friends and family as we stay distanced,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by this pandemic and to those who may be experiencing increased anxiety or depression. Please check on your family or friends.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 23,860 (+1,263) active cases and 53,729 (+675) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (668), Berkeley (5,650), Boone (986), Braxton (253), Brooke (1,267), Cabell (4,828), Calhoun (121), Clay (243), Doddridge (227), Fayette (1,629), Gilmer (345), Grant (710), Greenbrier (1,294), Hampshire (907), Hancock (1,686), Hardy (699), Harrison (2,666), Jackson (1,073), Jefferson (2,190), Kanawha (8,193), Lewis (465), Lincoln (700), Logan (1,525), Marion (1,613), Marshall (1,848), Mason (949), McDowell (888), Mercer (2,486), Mineral (2,040), Mingo (1,325), Monongalia (4,989), Monroe (593), Morgan (587), Nicholas (599), Ohio (2,356), Pendleton (262), Pleasants (495), Pocahontas (336), Preston (1,523), Putnam (2,809), Raleigh (2,497), Randolph (1,055), Ritchie (310), Roane (277), Summers (387), Taylor (633), Tucker (302), Tyler (316), Upshur (805), Wayne (1,598), Webster (129), Wetzel (642), Wirt (197), Wood (4,576), Wyoming (1,089).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.