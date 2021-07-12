WV DHHR confirms 160 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 160 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on July 12.

The DHHR confirmed 66 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Friday

The DHHR reports there have been 3,048,932 (+9,785) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,625 (+160) total cases and 2,909 (+1) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 88-year old female from Berkeley County.

“With the COVID-19 vaccine, we have the responsibility as individuals to stop further loss of life,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you or a family member are over the age of 12 and have not yet received a COVID vaccine, please schedule one today.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 987 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,516), Berkeley (12,906), Boone (2,183), Braxton (1,022), Brooke (2,250), Cabell (8,919), Calhoun (397), Clay (543), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,561), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,318), Greenbrier (2,911), Hampshire (1,931), Hancock (2,846), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,220), Jackson (2,269), Jefferson (4,810), Kanawha (15,532), Lewis (1,310), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,305), Marion (4,668), Marshall (3,542), Mason (2,067), McDowell (1,629), Mercer (5,213), Mineral (2,993), Mingo (2,773), Monongalia (9,408), Monroe (1,227), Morgan (1,241), Nicholas (1,911), Ohio (4,316), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,964), Putnam (5,356), Raleigh (7,106), Randolph (2,863), Ritchie (763), Roane (666), Summers (866), Taylor (1,290), Tucker (548), Tyler (751), Upshur (1,982), Wayne (3,186), Webster (555), Wetzel (1,400), Wirt (464), Wood (7,965), Wyoming (2,066)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mingo and Ohio counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 1,040,293 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 862,805 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.