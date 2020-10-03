WV DHHR confirms 161 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Saturday; 139 recovered cases in the state

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 161 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR confirmed 283 new cases and one death on Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10 a.m., October 2, 2020, there have been 582,207 (+6,181) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,368 (+161) total cases and 357 (+2) deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Fayette County and an 82-year old female from Kanawha County.

“The passing of these West Virginians is reported with a heavy heart and we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,173 (+20) active cases and 11,938 (+139) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,085), Boone (250), Braxton (13), Brooke (117), Cabell (885), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (648), Gilmer (49), Grant (162), Greenbrier (132), Hampshire (110), Hancock (154), Hardy (94), Harrison (437), Jackson (288), Jefferson (445), Kanawha (2,842), Lewis (40), Lincoln (186), Logan (635), Marion (298), Marshall (184), Mason (147), McDowell (94), Mercer (436), Mineral (176), Mingo (398), Monongalia (2,079), Monroe (151), Morgan (61), Nicholas (122), Ohio (380), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (620), Raleigh (550), Randolph (268), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (141), Tucker (39), Tyler (17), Upshur (110), Wayne (419), Webster (8), Wetzel (65), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (129).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Jefferson and Marshall counties: