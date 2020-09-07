WV DHHR confirms 163 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death on Monday; active case total skyrockets above 2,700

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Monday.

A total of 123 new cases and three deaths were confirmed by the DHHR on Sunday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, September 7, there have been a total of 461,558 (+3,378) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,575 (+163) total cases and 247 (+1) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of an 86-year-old woman from Kanawha County.

“On this Labor Day, we must remember those West Virginians who have lost their lives,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to all affected by COVID-19.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 2,747 (+137) active cases and 8,581 (+25) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (831), Boone (157), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (589), Calhoun (18), Clay (29), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (76), Harrison (301), Jackson (217), Jefferson (389), Kanawha (1,731), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), *Logan (519), Marion (230), Marshall (134), Mason (120), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (147), Mingo (280), Monongalia (1,401), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (57), Ohio (297), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (350), Raleigh (391), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (298), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (72).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Logan County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.