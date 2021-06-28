WV DHHR confirms 163 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on June 28.

*The DHHR Dashboard is only updated Monday-Friday

The DHHR reports there have been 3,001,257 (+10,282) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,967 (+163) total cases and 2,878 (+2) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Clay County and a 70-year old male from Jefferson County.

“We have lost too many loved ones to COVID-19 and send our sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Choose to be vaccinated for the peace of mind that comes with knowing that you have done all you can to protect yourself, your family, and your community.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,467 active cases and 159,622 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,833), Boone (2,176), Braxton (1,016), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,879), Calhoun (388), Clay (543), Doddridge (642), Fayette (3,551), Gilmer (884), Grant (1,311), Greenbrier (2,892), Hampshire (1,925), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,585), Harrison (6,191), Jackson (2,254), Jefferson (4,798), Kanawha (15,494), Lewis (1,285), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,292), Marion (4,648), Marshall (3,537), Mason (2,060), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,174), Mineral (2,977), Mingo (2,761), Monongalia (9,395), Monroe (1,221), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,311), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,326), Raleigh (7,090), Randolph (2,855), Ritchie (760), Roane (662), Summers (866), Taylor (1,280), Tucker (546), Tyler (745), Upshur (1,967), Wayne (3,180), Webster (544), Wetzel (1,390), Wirt (457), Wood (7,944), Wyoming (2,055)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Clay, Gilmer and Pleasants counties in this report.

According to the dashboard, 987,810 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 821,956 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.