WV DHHR confirms 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,632 new COVID-19 cases and eleven additional deaths in its report on Sept. 2.

The DHHR confirmed 1,466 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,427,066 (+18,779) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 192,788 (+1,632) total cases and 3,117 (+11) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 45-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 96-year old female from Braxton County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Jefferson County, a 69-year old male from Randolph County, a 59-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, and a 62-year old male from Wood County.

“With profound sadness, we share this tragic news of more lives lost to COVID-19 and join the families in their mourning,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We urge all West Virginians to receive their COVID-19 vaccine to protect one another.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 18,177 active cases.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2,016), Berkeley (14,610), Boone (2,486), Braxton (1,277), Brooke (2,440), Cabell (10,672), Calhoun (549), Clay (737), Doddridge (727), Fayette (4,275), Gilmer (1,008), Grant (1,482), Greenbrier (3,468), Hampshire (2,183), Hancock (3,091), Hardy (1,805), Harrison (7,245), Jackson (2,605), Jefferson (5,348), Kanawha (18,181), Lewis (1,820), Lincoln (1,896), Logan (3,831), Marion (5,415), Marshall (4,107), Mason (2,518), McDowell (1,975), Mercer (6,199), Mineral (3,307), Mingo (3,247), Monongalia (10,324), Monroe (1,556), Morgan (1,462), Nicholas (2,348), Ohio (4,908), Pendleton (850), Pleasants (1,073), Pocahontas (816), Preston (3,297), Putnam (6,218), Raleigh (8,328), Randolph (3,685), Ritchie (887), Roane (871), Summers (1,007), Taylor (1,565), Tucker (693), Tyler (967), Upshur (2,712), Wayne (3,827), Webster (745), Wetzel (1,793), Wirt (540), Wood (9,269), Wyoming (2,527).

According to the dashboard, 1,124,606 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 914,136 people have been fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.