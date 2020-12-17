WV DHHR confirms 1,636 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,636 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths, including the deaths of 10 north central West Virginians, in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 1,141 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, there have been a total of 1,353,347 (+144,246) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 68,285 (+1,636) total cases and 1,071 (+32) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 98-year old female from Barbour County, a 78-year old male from Barbour County, an 81-year old male from Monongalia County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 105-year old female from Jefferson County, a 57-year old female from Ohio County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, an 84-year old male from Boone County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old female from Marshall County, a 100-year old female from Boone County, a 74-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, a 75-year old female from Hardy County, a 76-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old male from Lewis County, an 85-year old female from Preston County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 76-year old male from Mercer County, a 59-year old female from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Tucker County, a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, and an 81-year old male from Raleigh County.

“Every life lost to this deadly virus leaves a hole in a family, a community and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I offer my deepest sympathies to all who are mourning a loved one today.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 21,832 (+572) active cases and 45,582 (+1,032) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (577), Berkeley (4,916), Boone (859), Braxton (190), Brooke (1,083), Cabell (4,221), Calhoun (112), Clay (216), Doddridge (183), Fayette (1,429), Gilmer (262), Grant (624), Greenbrier (1025), Hampshire (724), Hancock (1,441), Hardy (578), Harrison (2,205), Jackson (949), Jefferson (1,961), Kanawha (7,412), Lewis (369), Lincoln (596), Logan (1,292), Marion (1,347), Marshall (1,724), Mason (856), McDowell (773), Mercer (2,006), Mineral (1,941), Mingo (1,172), Monongalia (4,422), Monroe (505), Morgan (499), Nicholas (529), Ohio (2,102), Pendleton (202), Pleasants (228), Pocahontas (304), Preston (1,188), Putnam (2,560), Raleigh (2,212), Randolph (969), Ritchie (272), Roane (248), Summers (343), Taylor (530), Tucker (252), Tyler (254), Upshur (675), Wayne (1,417), Webster (114), Wetzel (549), Wirt (167), Wood (3,913), Wyoming (988).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Thursday, December 17, 2020:

Berkeley County

1:00 PM-5:00PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV 26704

Hardy County

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, under the tent, 183 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Avenue, Williamson, WV 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna, WV

Additional testing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Berkeley, Brooke, Grant, Harrison, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.