WV DHHR confirms 164 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Monday; active case total continues to rise to nearly 4,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 164 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths, including the death of a Taylor County resident, in its report on Monday.

The DHHR announced 190 new cases and two more deaths in its report on Sunday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, September 28, there have been a total of 552,844 (+3,534) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,512 (+164) total cases and 337 (+3) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 76-year-old female from Taylor County and a 92-year-old man from Berkeley County.

“Please join with me in sending our deepest condolences to these families as they grieve the passing of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 3,987 (+133) active cases and 11,188 (+28) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (66), Berkeley (1002), Boone (220), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (823), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (25), Fayette (622), *Gilmer (45), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), *Hancock (149), Hardy (90), Harrison (369), Jackson (266), Jefferson (433), Kanawha (2,688), Lewis (38), Lincoln (169), Logan (620), Marion (274), Marshall (178), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (418), Mineral (175), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,021), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (104), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (566), Raleigh (521), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (51), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (29), Tyler (16), Upshur (81), Wayne (398), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (366), Wyoming (118).

*Note – cal health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Gilmer and Hancock counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Taylor, and Wayne counties and Tuesday in Fayette and Putnam counties:

Boone County, September 28, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, September 28, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Kanawha County, September 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, September 28, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt 119 S), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, September 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolfe Drive, Huntington, WV

Fayette County, September 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Putnam County, September 29, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.