WV DHHR confirms 1,731 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,731 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR confirmed 1,507 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in its report on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, there have been a total of 1,542,793 (+7,797) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 91,058 (+1,731) total cases and 1,376 (+3) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old female from Wood County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, and an 87-year old female from Wood County.

“While we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginia life lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we extend our sympathies to these families, we must do everything we can to stop the pandemic.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 27,418 (+584) active cases and 62,264 (+1,144) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (825), Berkeley (6,573), Boone (1,098), Braxton (561), Brooke (1,488), Cabell (5,491), Calhoun (141), Clay (268), Doddridge (269), Fayette (1,865), Gilmer (431), Grant (803), Greenbrier (1,612), Hampshire (1,038), Hancock (1,996), Hardy (826), Harrison (3,152), Jackson (1,239), Jefferson (2,492), Kanawha (9,008), Lewis (571), Lincoln (817), Logan (1,772), Marion (2,042), Marshall (2,201), Mason (1,084), McDowell (1,021), Mercer (3,081), Mineral (2,139), Mingo (1,526), Monongalia (5,578), Monroe (699), Morgan (682), Nicholas (732), Ohio (2,627), Pendleton (328), Pleasants (591), Pocahontas (367), Preston (1,773), Putnam (3,114), Raleigh (2,891), Randolph (1,224), Ritchie (375), Roane (323), Summers (482), Taylor (741), Tucker (348), Tyler (387), Upshur (999), Wayne (1,768), Webster (169), Wetzel (734), Wirt (238), Wood (5,231), Wyoming (1,227).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Saturday morning, 103,375 doses of the vaccine have been received, and 51,646 (+1,839) have been administered.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.