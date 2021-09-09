WV DHHR confirms 1,744 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,744 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 9.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,523,950 (+20,274) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 203,403 (+1,744) total cases and 3,189 (+20) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old male from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, a 52-year old female from Marshall County, a 58-year old female from Upshur County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Tucker County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Marion County, a 65-year old male from Harrison County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old female from Mercer County, a 34-year old male from Randolph County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, and an 86-year old female from Cabell County.

“Every life lost is one too many,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathy to all of the families affected by these deaths. Protect your loved ones by continuing to wash hands, social distance, wear masks, and schedule your vaccine.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 22,972 active cases.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,115), Berkeley (15,067), Boone (2,650), Braxton (1,391), Brooke (2,535), Cabell (11,310), Calhoun (659), Clay (849), Doddridge (839), Fayette (4,497), Gilmer (1,061), Grant (1,584), Greenbrier (3,721), Hampshire (2,308), Hancock (3,183), Hardy (1,885), Harrison (7,629), Jackson (2,759), Jefferson (5,543), Kanawha (19,032), Lewis (1,978), Lincoln (2,011), Logan (4,075), Marion (5,676), Marshall (4,265), Mason (2,715), McDowell (2,060), Mercer (6,514), Mineral (3,512), Mingo (3,467), Monongalia (10,685), Monroe (1,673), Morgan (1,542), Nicholas (2,531), Ohio (5,071), Pendleton (908), Pleasants (1,132), Pocahontas (863), Preston (3,485), Putnam (6,584), Raleigh (8,819), Randolph (3,947), Ritchie (986), Roane (949), Summers (1,055), Taylor (1,637), Tucker (749), Tyler (1,036), Upshur (2,947), Wayne (4,087), Webster (795), Wetzel (1,904), Wirt (582), Wood (9,882), Wyoming (2,664).

According to the dashboard, 1,140,886 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 924,108 people have been fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.