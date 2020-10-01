WV DHHR confirms 176 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths, including 1 Marion Co. resident, on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 176 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, including the death of a Marion County resident, in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 156 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m., on Thursday, October 1, there have been a total of 567,801 (+6,688) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,024 (+176) total cases and 354 (+4) of those cases resulting in deaths

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old woman from Ohio County, a 79-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 61-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 48-year-old woman from Marion County.

“Every death reported is a reminder that each of us has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sincere sympathy to these families.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,068 (+77) active cases and 11,602 (+95) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (83), Berkeley (1,049), Boone (240), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (858), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (28), Fayette (634), Gilmer (48), Grant (162), Greenbrier (129), Hampshire (109), Hancock (150), Hardy (92), Harrison (402), Jackson (278), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,772), Lewis (38), Lincoln (179), Logan (627), Marion (292), Marshall (182), Mason (144), McDowell (90), Mercer (430), Mineral (174), Mingo (392), Monongalia (2,059), Monroe (151), Morgan (58), Nicholas (114), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (158), Putnam (590), Raleigh (538), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (56), Taylor (131), Tucker (37), Tyler (16), Upshur (91), Wayne (407), Webster (7), Wetzel (61), Wirt (12), Wood (375), Wyoming (121).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Marion, Taylor, and Wayne counties:

Boone County, October 1, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 1, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Kanawha County, October 1, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, South Charleston High School, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Kanawha County, October 1, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Marion County, October 1, 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Taylor County, October 1, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, October 1, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tolsia High School, 1 Rebel Drive, Fort Gay, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.