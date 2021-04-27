WV DHHR confirms 177 new COVID-19 cases, adjusts down official death toll in Tuesday update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 177 new COVID-19 cases and adjusted down its official death count in its report on April 27.

The DHHR confirmed 289 new COVID-19 cases in its report on Monday. No deaths were reported.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,681,995 (+3,915) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 151,848 (+177) total cases and 2,662 total deaths.

The previous number of deaths was 2,821, but the DHHR reduced this number by 162, which it announced at Monday’s press briefing. Since then, the state has recorded three additional deaths.

The DHHR said its epidemiology team conducted a reverse death match by pulling official death certificates. Due to this review, there has been a reduction of 162 deaths from the dashboard as these death certificates did not officially list COVID-19 as the cause of death. This update reflects consistency with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting and provides a more accurate reflection of COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, the DHHR explained.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year-old man from Berkeley County; a 57-year-old man from Mineral County; and a 47-year-old man from Mercer County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,965 active cases and 142,059 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,373), Berkeley (11,934), Boone (1,937), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,143), Cabell (8,544), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (562), Fayette (3,345), Gilmer (746), Grant (1,249), Greenbrier (2,705), Hampshire (1,746), Hancock (2,735), Hardy (1,470), Harrison (5,523), Jackson (1,966), Jefferson (4,464), Kanawha (14,445), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,427), Logan (2,998), Marion (4,270), Marshall (3,331), Mason (1,958), McDowell (1,530), Mercer (4,645), Mineral (2,804), Mingo (2,464), Monongalia (9,043), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,106), Nicholas (1,552), Ohio (4,107), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (848), Pocahontas (658), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,932), Raleigh (6,428), Randolph (2,511), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (776), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (678), Upshur (1,836), Wayne (2,958), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,256), Wirt (388), Wood (7,640), Wyoming (1,953).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour, Cabell, McDowell and Wayne counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 701,815 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 561,927 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.