WV DHHR confirms 178 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 178 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on July 23.

The DHHR confirmed 126 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional death in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,090,636 (+4,804) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 165,702 (+178) total cases and 2,936 (+2) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Grant County and an 80-year old male from Cabell County. These two deaths reported on today’s dashboard are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate.

“As we send sympathies to these families, I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,324 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,522), Berkeley (12,980), Boone (2,190), Braxton (1,035), Brooke (2,257), Cabell (9,011), Calhoun (400), Clay (544), Doddridge (649), Fayette (3,600), Gilmer (891), Grant (1,322), Greenbrier (2,919), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,860), Hardy (1,588), Harrison (6,281), Jackson (2,283), Jefferson (4,829), Kanawha (15,594), Lewis (1,325), Lincoln (1,613), Logan (3,318), Marion (4,707), Marshall (3,565), Mason (2,094), McDowell (1,656), Mercer (5,248), Mineral (3,006), Mingo (2,797), Monongalia (9,464), Monroe (1,229), Morgan (1,256), Nicholas (1,936), Ohio (4,340), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (961), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,971), Putnam (5,415), Raleigh (7,141), Randolph (2,879), Ritchie (768), Roane (670), Summers (869), Taylor (1,304), Tucker (549), Tyler (754), Upshur (2,011), Wayne (3,206), Webster (588), Wetzel (1,405), Wirt (468), Wood (8,005), Wyoming (2,085

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Pocahontas and Taylor counties in this report.

According to the dashboard, 1,050,761 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 872,745 people have been fully vaccinated.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.