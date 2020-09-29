WV DHHR confirms 180 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths on Tuesday; active case total rises above 4,000 for first time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 180 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

A total of 164 new cases and three new deaths were announced by the DHHR on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, there have been a total of 557,869 (+5,025) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,692 (+180) total cases and 345 (+8) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old man from Logan County, a 70-year-old man from Putnam County, a 79-year-old woman from Wyoming County, a 73-year-old man from Berkeley County, an 81-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 84-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 73-year-old man from Monroe County and a 78-year-old woman from Taylor County.

“We must remember that each of these West Virginians have families and friends who are left to grieve their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join with them in sharing their grief.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,014 (+27) active cases and 11,333 (+145) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,009), Boone (227), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (843), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (26), Fayette (629), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (382), Jackson (270), Jefferson (436), Kanawha (2,704), Lewis (38), Lincoln (171), Logan (620), Marion (284), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (425), *Mineral (174), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,035), Monroe (151), Morgan (55), Nicholas (105), Ohio (374), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (576), Raleigh (526), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (52), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (34), Tyler (16), Upshur (84), Wayne (403), Webster (8), Wetzel (56), Wirt (12), Wood (374), Wyoming (118).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mineral County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Barbour, Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties, and Wednesday in Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Monongalia, Putnam, and Wayne counties:

Barbour County, September 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 115 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Fayette County, September 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Kanawha County, September 29, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV

Putnam County, September 29, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Fayette County, September 30, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Kanawha County, September 30, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV

Logan County, September 30, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Monongalia County, September 30, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County, September 30, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old Buffalo High School, 81 High School Road, Buffalo, WV

Wayne County, September 30, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV 25570

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.