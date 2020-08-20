WV DHHR confirms 181 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; active case total sees increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 181 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 70 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, there have been a total of 377,537 (+7,991) laboratory received for COVID-19 with 8,982 (+181) total cases and 166 (+0) of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,806 (+80) active cases and 7,010 (+101) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (753), Boone (125), Braxton (10), Brooke (82), Cabell (485), Calhoun (7), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (91), Hancock (115), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (178), Jefferson (312), Kanawha (1,161), Lewis (30), Lincoln (116), Logan (418), Marion (205), Marshall (133), Mason (82), McDowell (67), Mercer (256), Mineral (128), Mingo (210), Monongalia (1,014), Monroe (27), Morgan (34), Nicholas (40), Ohio (283), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (132), Putnam (236), Raleigh (314), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (87), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (223), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (52).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov has been updated to include the school alert system, a 7-day trend and a cumulative summary among many other features.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.