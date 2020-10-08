WV DHHR confirms 186 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 186 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 203 new cases and five additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, there have been a total of 609,111 (+6,309) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,325 (+186) total cases and 370 (+1) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 78-year-old man from Kanawha County.

“As many of us have grown tired of COVID-19, it is more important than ever to stay vigilant in our prevention efforts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies are extended to this gentleman’s family.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,256 (-71) active cases and 12,699 (+256) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (118), Berkeley (1,161), Boone (263), *Braxton (15), Brooke (125), Cabell (941), Calhoun (29), Clay (44), Doddridge (39), Fayette (670), Gilmer (50), Grant (165), Greenbrier (139), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (486), Jackson (306), Jefferson (467), Kanawha (2,994), Lewis (43), Lincoln (193), Logan (679), Marion (312), Marshall (188), Mason (152), McDowell (96), Mercer (445), Mineral (180), Mingo (419), Monongalia (2,124), Monroe (157), Morgan (68), Nicholas (129), Ohio (396), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (165), Putnam (658), Raleigh (581), Randolph (284), Ritchie (16), Roane (61), Summers (61), Taylor (151), *Tucker (42), Tyler (18), Upshur (150), Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (15), Wood (396), Wyoming (132).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton and Tucker counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marion, Summers, Taylor, and Upshur counties:

Boone County, October 8, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 8, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County, October 8, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

Jackson County, October 8, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, ElderCare Parking Lot, 107 Miller Drive, Ripley, WV

Kanawha County, October 8, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Schoenbaum Center, 1701 Fifth Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Lincoln County, October 8, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marion County, October 8, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Summers County, October 8, 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV

Taylor County, October 8, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 8, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.