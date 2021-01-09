WV DHHR confirms 1,880 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,880 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR confirmed 1,896 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, there have been a total of 1,629,749 (+18,832) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 99,778 (+1,880) total cases and 1,570 (+16) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Upshur County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, a 50-year old male from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Lewis County, a 78-year old male from Upshur County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Monongalia County, a 67-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, and a 69-year old female from Kanawha County.

“With profound sadness, we share this tragic news of more lives lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 28,980 (+791) active cases and 69,228 (+1,073) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,158), Berkeley (7,283), Boone (1,190), Braxton (615), Brooke (1,615), Cabell (5,976), Calhoun (168), Clay (283), Doddridge (304), Fayette (2,008), Gilmer (475), Grant (868), Greenbrier (1,790), Hampshire (1,129), Hancock (2,143), Hardy (921), Harrison (3,587), Jackson (1,373), Jefferson (2,737), Kanawha (9,590), Lewis (641), Lincoln (908), Logan (1,915), Marion (2,420), Marshall (2,347), Mason (1,190), McDowell (1,078), Mercer (3,418), Mineral (2,246), Mingo (1,622), Monongalia (5,989), Monroe (740), Morgan (748), Nicholas (804), Ohio (2,820), Pendleton (388), Pleasants (685), Pocahontas (416), Preston (1,970), Putnam (3,282), Raleigh (3,209), Randolph (1,393), Ritchie (439), Roane (355), Summers (546), Taylor (834), Tucker (401), Tyler (439), Upshur (1,165), Wayne (1,935), Webster (190), Wetzel (806), Wirt (256), Wood (5,662), Wyoming (1,308).

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Saturday morning, 109,440 (+0) doses of the vaccine have been received, and 88,128 (+10,972) have been administered.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.