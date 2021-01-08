WV DHHR confirms 1,896 new COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths on Friday as active case total exceeds 28,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,896 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths in its report on Friday, as the active case total exceeded 28,000 for the first time.

The DHHR confirmed 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths in its report on Thursday, as the states death passed the 1,500 milestone.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, January 8, there have been a total of 1,610,917 (+23,169) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 97,898 (+1,896) total cases and 1,554 (+36) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 54-year old male from Mason County, an 86-year old male from Gilmer County, a 74-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Brooke County, a 75-year old male from Hampshire County, a 68-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Logan County, a 51-year old male from Logan County, a 92-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old male from Brooke County, an 87-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Marshall County, a 53-year old female from Cabell County, an 89-year old female from Brooke County, a 75-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Hancock County, a 95-year old female from Hampshire County, a 49-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 99-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, an 82-year old female from Mercer County, a 100-year old female from Brooke County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Brooke County, a 63-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Gilmer County, and a 92-year old male from Brooke County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 28,189 (+586) active cases and 68,155 (+1,274) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (954), Berkeley (7,116), Boone (1,166), Braxton (603), Brooke (1,603), Cabell (5,879), Calhoun (163), Clay (278), Doddridge (296), Fayette (1,970), Gilmer (468), Grant (851), Greenbrier (1,761), Hampshire (1,119), Hancock (2,126), Hardy (903), Harrison (3,513), Jackson (1,328), Jefferson (2,696), Kanawha (9,466), Lewis (632), Lincoln (887), Logan (1,882), Marion (2,331), Marshall (2,318), Mason (1,164), McDowell (1,067), Mercer (3,316), Mineral (2,229), Mingo (1,606), Monongalia (5,925), Monroe (722), Morgan (725), Nicholas (793), Ohio (2,780), Pendleton (384), Pleasants (676), Pocahontas (405), Preston (1,932), Putnam (3,243), Raleigh (3,153), Randolph (1,365), Ritchie (427), Roane (343), Summers (532), Taylor (806), Tucker (399), Tyler (431), Upshur (1,153), Wayne (1,906), Webster (185), Wetzel (791), Wirt (251), Wood (5,598), Wyoming (1,282).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Friday morning, 109,440 (+0) doses of the vaccine have been received, and 77,156 (+10,364) have been administered.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.