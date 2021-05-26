WV DHHR confirms 190 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 190 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in its report on May 26.

The DHHR confirmed 233 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,896,091 (+6,759) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 160,777 (+190) total cases and 2,788 (+6) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 75-year-old man from Logan County; a 62-year-old man from Mercer County; a 92-year-old woman from Monongalia County; an 80-year-old man from Mercer County; and a 74-year-old woman from Calhoun County.

“We must prevent COVID from taking more of our loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “West Virginians ages 12 and older can stop the loss of life by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 5,341 active cases and 152,464 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,479), Berkeley (12,615), Boone (2,119), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,217), Cabell (8,784), Calhoun (367), Clay (536), Doddridge (618), Fayette (3,504), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,283), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,895), Hancock (2,832), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (5,959), Jackson (2,175), Jefferson (4,680), Kanawha (15,230), Lewis (1,255), Lincoln (1,532), Logan (3,199), Marion (4,548), Marshall (3,506), Mason (2,030), McDowell (1,585), Mercer (5,021), Mineral (2,910), Mingo (2,659), Monongalia (9,305), Monroe (1,160), Morgan (1,214), Nicholas (1,830), Ohio (4,265), Pendleton (706), Pleasants (953), Pocahontas (668), Preston (2,926), Putnam (5,270), Raleigh (6,940), Randolph (2,734), Ritchie (734), Roane (646), Summers (834), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (538), Tyler (733), Upshur (1,914), Wayne (3,155), Webster (511), Wetzel (1,377), Wirt (443), Wood (7,873), Wyoming (2,018).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Brooke, McDowell, Tyler, Wirt and Wyoming counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 887,388 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 722,836 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.