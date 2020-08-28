WV DHHR confirms 191 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Friday; statewide death total exceeds 200

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 191 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR announced 93 new cases and nine deaths on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m., on Friday, August 28, there have been a total of 419,401 (+5,767) laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 9,824 (+191) total cases and 202 (+3) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year-old woman from Logan County, an 82-year-old woman from Logan County and a 77-year-old man from Cabell County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones during this horrible pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,763 (+102) active cases and 7,859 (+86) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total number of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (788), Boone (134), Braxton (9), Brooke (86), Cabell (509), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (235), Gilmer (18), Grant (140), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (71), Harrison (262), Jackson (200), Jefferson (347), Kanawha (1,338), Lewis (32), Lincoln (112), Logan (471), Marion (215), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (71), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (229), Monongalia (1,083), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (138), Putnam (265), Raleigh (340), Randolph (221), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (104), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (242), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), *Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (64).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Wirt County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.