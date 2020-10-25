WV DHHR confirms 194 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional deaths on Sunday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 194 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR announced 320 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Saturday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10 a.m., October 25, 2020, there have been 721,868 (+7,463) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 21,906 (+194) total cases and 423 (+1) deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 70-year old male from Cabell County.

“Each life lost is heartbreaking and we extend our sincere condolences to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, there are currently 4,829 active cases and 16,654 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,518), Boone (338), Braxton (60), Brooke (205), Cabell (1,328), Calhoun (34), Clay (59), Doddridge (70), Fayette (759), Gilmer (64), Grant (185), Greenbrier (174), Hampshire (123), Hancock (213), Hardy (103), Harrison (638), Jackson (377), Jefferson (561), Kanawha (3,527), Lewis (76), Lincoln (233), Logan (744), Marion (370), Marshall (281), Mason (173), McDowell (114), Mercer (680), Mineral (210), Mingo (557), Monongalia (2,277), Monroe (228), Morgan (134), Nicholas (185), Ohio (505), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (839), Raleigh (741), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (99), Summers (97), Taylor (165), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (238), Wayne (554), Webster (29), Wetzel (151), Wirt (42), Wood (533), Wyoming (244).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Doddridge, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Webster, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 25, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Berkeley Medical Center, (behind the Dorothy McCormick Building), 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County, October 25, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Logan County, October 25, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 25, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Lenore K-8, 1 Ranger Drive, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, October 25, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe Health Center, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, October 25, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Paw Paw High School, 60 Pirate Circle, Paw Paw, WV

Pendleton County, October 25, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Webster County, October 25, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Baker Island, 52 Baker Addison Park, Webster Springs, WV

Wyoming County, October 25, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Monday, October 26 in Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Lincoln, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.