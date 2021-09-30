WV DHHR confirms 1,961 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,961 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 30.

The DHHR confirmed 1,496 new COVID-19 cases and 64 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 240,459 (+1,961) total cases and 3,670 (+28) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 13,736 (+392) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Logan County, a 50-year old male from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Morgan County, a 52-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old male from Calhoun County, a 51-year old male from Wetzel County, an 80-year old female from Morgan County, a 51-year old female from Tyler County, a 62-year old female from Hampshire County, a 95-year old male from Morgan County, a 46-year old male from Wetzel County, a 76-year old female from Nicholas County, a 94-year old male from Monroe County, a 78-year old female from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Mason County, a 74-year old male from Mingo County, and a 76-year old female from Wetzel County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is an 86-year old female from Wayne County.

“Each death reminds us how COVID-19 can affect our fellow West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all residents to continue to protect one another.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (106), Berkeley (774), Boone (206), Braxton (144), Brooke (89), Cabell (766), Calhoun (32), Clay (38), Doddridge (65), Fayette (300), Gilmer (35), Grant (105), Greenbrier (296), Hampshire (153), Hancock (236), Hardy (83), Harrison (773), Jackson (257), Jefferson (298), Kanawha (1,070), Lewis (195), Lincoln (144), Logan (303), Marion (590), Marshall (222), Mason (181), McDowell (231), Mercer (562), Mineral (277), Mingo (277), Monongalia (346), Monroe (68), Morgan (94), Nicholas (205), Ohio (197), Pendleton (36), Pleasants (70), Pocahontas (33), Preston (365), Putnam (471), Raleigh (542), Randolph (102), Ritchie (102), Roane (146), Summers (102), Taylor (135), Tucker (30), Tyler (108), Upshur (209), Wayne (414), Webster (47), Wetzel (149), Wirt (64), Wood (722), Wyoming (171).

To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For information about COVID-19 variants in West Virginia, click here.

According to the dashboard, 1,005,805 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 880,884 people have been fully vaccinated. 16,766 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.