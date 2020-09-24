WV DHHR confirms 202 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 202 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 120 new cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, there have been a total of 528,658 (+3,422) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,706 (+202) total cases and 325 (+6) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 96-year-old woman from Mason County, a 62-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 72-year-old man from Fayette County, an 86-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old woman from Kanawha County and an 89-year-old man from Pleasants County.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to these families for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We are thankful for our healthcare professionals and all those on the front line who continue to treat West Virginians battling COVID-19.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 3,550 (+86) active cases and 10,831 (+110) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (52), Berkeley (968), Boone (206), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (759), Calhoun (25), *Clay (34), Doddridge (19), Fayette (583), Gilmer (39), Grant (156), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (103), Hancock (145), Hardy (87), Harrison (346), Jackson (258), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,468), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (599), Marion (261), *Marshall (162), Mason (140), McDowell (80), Mercer (407), Mineral (171), *Mingo (366), Monongalia (1,959), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (98), Ohio (362), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (151), Putnam (529), Raleigh (497), Randolph (240), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (47), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (64), Wayne (381), Webster (7), Wetzel (51), Wirt (12), Wood (356), Wyoming (108).

Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay, Marshall, and Mingo counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Cabell, Marion, and Summers counties:

Cabell County, September 24, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 5241 State Route 10, Salt Rock, WV

Marion County, September 24, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 1 Everest Drive, Fairmont, WV

Summers County, September 24, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Upcoming testing events will be held this week in Cabell, Jackson, Nicholas, and Wyoming counties.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.