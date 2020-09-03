WV DHHR confirms 203 new cases, 7 additional deaths; active case total continues to rise above 2,200

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced 203 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced a total of 135 new cases and eight deaths on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that has of 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, there have been a total of 444,902 (+3,506) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,845 (+203) total cases and 237 (+7) of those cases resulting in deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Mercer County, a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 95-year old male from Randolph County and a 71-year old female from Lincoln County.

According to DHHR reports, this is the first COVID-19-related death in Randolph County since the start of the pandemic.

“We grieve, together with their families, the tragic loss of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR website, there are currently 2,266 (+120) active cases and 8,342 (+76) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (34), Berkeley (812), Boone (145), Braxton (9), Brooke (97), Cabell (560), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (7), Fayette (369), Gilmer (20), Grant (142), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (123), Hardy (75), Harrison (280), Jackson (205), Jefferson (373), Kanawha (1,553), Lewis (34), Lincoln (122), Logan (503), Marion (221), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (323), Mineral (144), Mingo (262), Monongalia (1,259), Monroe (127), Morgan (38), Nicholas (53), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (307), Raleigh (377), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (33), Summers (19), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (269), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (313), Wyoming (68).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.