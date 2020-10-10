WV DHHR confirms 206 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Saturday; Free testing held in Barbour, Harrison, Doddridge, Randolph counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 206 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR announced 382 new cases and six additional deaths in the state on Friday.

The report states that as of 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, there have been 627,403 (+10,358) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,913 (+206) total cases and 381 (+5) deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 96-year old female from Fayette County, and a 71-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We send our sympathy to these families and ask all West Virginians to abide by the guidelines to protect one another,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,446 (+11) active cases and 13,086 (+190) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (133), Berkeley (1,202), Boone (267), Braxton (18), Brooke (134), Cabell (989), Calhoun (30), Clay (48), Doddridge (49), Fayette (687), Gilmer (51), Grant (172), Greenbrier (141), Hampshire (116), Hancock (170), Hardy (98), Harrison (510), Jackson (313), Jefferson (472), Kanawha (3,080), Lewis (48), Lincoln (198), Logan (675), Marion (319), Marshall (201), Mason (155), McDowell (99), Mercer (456), Mineral (182), Mingo (437), Monongalia (2,142), Monroe (167), Morgan (72), Nicholas (140), Ohio (409), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (61), Preston (170), Putnam (694), Raleigh (604), Randolph (312), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (63), Taylor (151), Tucker (46), Tyler (20), Upshur (175), Wayne (437), Webster (9), Wetzel (68), Wirt (20), Wood (408), Wyoming (136).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Randolph, and Wood counties:

Barbour County, October 10, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Berkeley County, October 10, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County, October 10, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County, October 10, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 10, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, West Virginia National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV

Jackson County, October 10, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, ElderCare Parking Lot, 107 Miller Drive, Ripley, WV

Kanawha County, October 10, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (parking lot), 108 Lee Street, East, Charleston, WV *flu shots offered

Logan County, October 10, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 10, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, 9 Mate Street, Matewan, WV

Randolph County, October 10, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Wood County, October 10, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Testing will be held Sunday in Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Logan, Mingo, Putnam, and Upshur counties:

Cabell County, October 11, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County, October 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV

Logan County, October 11, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 11, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, 9 Mate Street, Matewan, WV

Putnam County, October 11, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Upshur County, October 11, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.