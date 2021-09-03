WV DHHR confirms 2,075 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 2.075 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on Sept. 3.

The DHHR confirmed 1,632 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,443,857 (+16,791) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 194,863 (+2,075) total cases and 3,124 (+7) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 36-year old female from Marshall County, a 95-year old female from Harrison County, a 101-year old female from Braxton County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 93-year old male from Lincoln County, a 93-year old female from Lincoln County, and an 85-year old female from Logan County.

“Today’s news of additional losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 19,434 active cases.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2,023), Berkeley (14,698), Boone (2,511), Braxton (1,296), Brooke (2,447), Cabell (10,824), Calhoun (581), Clay (763), Doddridge (761), Fayette (4,311), Gilmer (1,024), Grant (1,494), Greenbrier (3,524), Hampshire (2,209), Hancock (3,105), Hardy (1,819), Harrison (7,315), Jackson (2,636), Jefferson (5,384), Kanawha (18,347), Lewis (1,837), Lincoln (1,909), Logan (3,877), Marion (5,462), Marshall (4,139), Mason (2,562), McDowell (1,985), Mercer (6,257), Mineral (3,342), Mingo (3,289), Monongalia (10,408), Monroe (1,575), Morgan (1,472), Nicholas (2,383), Ohio (4,935), Pendleton (869), Pleasants (1,081), Pocahontas (829), Preston (3,325), Putnam (6,301), Raleigh (8,448), Randolph (3,735), Ritchie (909), Roane (876), Summers (1,018), Taylor (1,584), Tucker (701), Tyler (977), Upshur (2,763), Wayne (3,876), Webster (759), Wetzel (1,821), Wirt (549), Wood (9,377), Wyoming (2,561)

According to the dashboard, 1,126,548 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 915,399 people have been fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

First winners of Do it for Babydog Round 2 vaccine sweepstakes announced

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.