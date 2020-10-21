WV DHHR confirms 215 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 215 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths, including the deaths of two local residents, in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR announced 226 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, there have been a total of 695,527 (+4,724) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 20,734 (+215) total cases and 413 (+5) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old man from Wetzel County, an 87-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 76-year-old man from Upshur County, an 85-year-old woman from Harrison County and an 89-year-old woman from Cabell County.

“I’m sorry to report that we have lost another five West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 5,106 (-7) active cases and 15,215 (+227) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: *Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,461), Boone (307), Braxton (47), *Brooke (197), Cabell (1,237), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (67), Fayette (727), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (162), Hampshire (122), Hancock (195), Hardy (102), *Harrison (624), Jackson (362), Jefferson (538), Kanawha (3,394), Lewis (68), Lincoln (221), Logan (719), Marion (362), Marshall (262), Mason (167), McDowell (106), Mercer (606), Mineral (206), Mingo (528), Monongalia (2,239), Monroe (206), Morgan (109), Nicholas (177), Ohio (467), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (181), Putnam (804), Raleigh (681), Randolph (389), *Ritchie (31), Roane (92), Summers (82), Taylor (165), Tucker (58), Tyler (25), Upshur (228), Wayne (513), Webster (26), Wetzel (95), Wirt (32), Wood (505), Wyoming (187).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour, Brooke, Harrison, and Ritchie counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 21, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road North, Hedgesville, WV

Cabell County, October 21, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 21, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 21, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV

Logan County, October 21, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 21, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County, October 21, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County, October 21, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County, October 21, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County, October 21, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Randolph County, October 21, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Roane County, October 21, 1:00 – 5:00 PM, Roane County High School, 1 Raider Way, Spencer, WV

Taylor County, October 21, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, October 21, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570

Wirt County, October 21, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wyoming County, October 21, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Thursday, October 22 in Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Doddridge, Lincoln, Marion, Marshall, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Putnam, Ritchie, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

For testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.