WV DHHR confirms 220 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 220 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR announced 156 new cases and five deaths on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m., on Wednesday, September 16, there have been a total of 493,568 (+3,226) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 13,196 (+220) total cases and 290 (+10) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old woman from Wood County, a 79-year-old woman from Boone County, a 96-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old woman from Mason County, an 89-year-old woman from Mingo County, an 88-year-old woman from Mason County and an 84-year-old woman from Logan County.

“Today’s reporting of ten West Virginians is a painful reminder of the continuing threat of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathy to the families impacted by these deaths.”

The report from the DHHR also included a correction, which stated that the death of a 66-year-old woman from Mercer County in Tuesday’s report should have been listed as Raleigh County.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 3,236 (+76) active cases and 9,670 (+134) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (39), Berkeley (911), Boone (185), Braxton (10), Brooke (105), Cabell (677), Calhoun (22), Clay (32), Doddridge (17), Fayette (492), Gilmer (19), Grant (150), Greenbrier (116), Hampshire (97), Hancock (139), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (235), Jefferson (410), Kanawha (2,083), Lewis (38), Lincoln (145), Logan (555), Marion (246), Marshall (145), Mason (129), McDowell (79), Mercer (384), Mineral (154), Mingo (324), Monongalia (1,768), Monroe (144), *Morgan (45), Nicholas (75), Ohio (340), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (143), Putnam (441), Raleigh (449), Randolph (231), Ritchie (10), Roane (42), Summers (31), Taylor (115), Tucker (16), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (325), Webster (7), Wetzel (47), Wirt (9), Wood (342), Wyoming (83).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Morgan County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.