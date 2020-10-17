WV DHHR confirms 221 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 221 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR confirmed 498 new cases and three deaths on Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10 a.m., October 17, 2020, there have been 671,463 (+4,746) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 19,580 (+221) total cases and 399 (+3) deaths.

WV DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Grant County, a 73-year old male from Fayette County, and a 59-year old female from Cabell County.

“As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch. “It is our duty to protect our family members and neighbors. We extend our condolences to these families.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,839 (-76) active cases and 14,563 (+294) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,376), Boone (288), Braxton (35), Brooke (192), Cabell (1,141), Calhoun (32), Clay (51), Doddridge (65), Fayette (709), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (153), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (101), Harrison (619), Jackson (345), Jefferson (518), Kanawha (3,273), Lewis (64), Lincoln (207), Logan (707), Marion (351), Marshall (241), Mason (161), McDowell (104), Mercer (550), Mineral (202), Mingo (494), Monongalia (2,214), Monroe (188), Morgan (95), Nicholas (172), Ohio (452), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (64), Preston (174), Putnam (779), Raleigh (643), Randolph (372), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (73), Taylor (158), Tucker (51), Tyler (24), Upshur (216), Wayne (484), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (468), Wyoming (163).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Tucker County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Braxton, Doddridge, Hampshire, Kanawha, Marshall, Morgan, Randolph, and Wayne counties.

Berkeley County, October 17, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Braxton County, October 17, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, National Guard-Gassaway Armory, 62 John O. Frame Drive, Gassaway, WV

Doddridge County, October 17, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Hampshire County, October 17, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Kanawha County, October 17, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street (use Reynolds St. entrance), Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Marshall County, October 17, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Morgan County, October 17, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Randolph County, October 17, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Wayne County, October 17, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Events will be held Sunday, October 18 in Berkeley, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jefferson, Marshall, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, and Wood counties.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.