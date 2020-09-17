WV DHHR confirms 234 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 234 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

220 new cases, along with 10 additional deaths were announced by the DHHR on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, there have been a total of 497,962 (+4,394) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 13,430 (+234) total cases and 294 (+4) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 75-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 91-year-old woman from Jackson County and an 80-year-old man from Roane County.

“We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue to protect each other by wearing a mask, washing hands, and staying socially distant,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 3,332 (+96) active cases and 9,804 (+134) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (42), Berkeley (922), Boone (190), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (690), Calhoun (23), Clay (33), Doddridge (17), Fayette (501), Gilmer (19), Grant (150), Greenbrier (118), Hampshire (99), Hancock (139), Hardy (76), Harrison (326), Jackson (239), Jefferson (413), Kanawha (2,154), Lewis (38), Lincoln (148), Logan (558), Marion (250), Marshall (148), Mason (130), McDowell (80), Mercer (392), Mineral (157), Mingo (332), Monongalia (1,791), *Monroe (143), Morgan (48), Nicholas (77), Ohio (343), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (59), Preston (145), Putnam (460), Raleigh (449), Randolph (233), Ritchie (10), Roane (43), Summers (32), Taylor (115), *Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (328), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (9), Wood (345), Wyoming (88).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monroe and Tucker counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.