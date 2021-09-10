WV DHHR confirms 2,379 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 2,379 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 10.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,544,131 (+20,181) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 205,783 (+2,379) total cases and 3,207 (+18) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Pleasants County, an 81-year old female from Barbour County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old male from Pleasants County, a 73-year old male from Barbour County, a 79-year old male from Upshur County, a 70-year old female from Lewis County, a 62-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 68-year old male from Mingo County, a 69-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, and a 61-year old male from Logan County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine is the most powerful way to prevent further loss of life to this devastating disease.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 24,532 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,133), Berkeley (15,147), Boone (2,673), Braxton (1,420), Brooke (2,560), Cabell (11,411), Calhoun (696), Clay (851), Doddridge (857), Fayette (4,545), Gilmer (1,066), Grant (1,613), Greenbrier (3,784), Hampshire (2,345), Hancock (3,210), Hardy (1,924), Harrison (7,723), Jackson (2,784), Jefferson (5,582), Kanawha (19,268), Lewis (2,000), Lincoln (2,040), Logan (4,161), Marion (5,741), Marshall (4,309), Mason (2,760), McDowell (2,086), Mercer (6,593), Mineral (3,549), Mingo (3,529), Monongalia (10,737), Monroe (1,693), Morgan (1,553), Nicholas (2,582), Ohio (5,099), Pendleton (913), Pleasants (1,137), Pocahontas (870), Preston (3,532), Putnam (6,685), Raleigh (8,919), Randolph (4,005), Ritchie (1,007), Roane (970), Summers (1,081), Taylor (1,651), Tucker (762), Tyler (1,051), Upshur (3,026), Wayne (4,123), Webster (799), Wetzel (1,935), Wirt (592), Wood (9,977), Wyoming (2,724).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the dashboard, 1,142,836 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 925,696 people have been fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.